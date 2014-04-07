Sanofi to resubmit Lemtrada application for FDA review

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
PARIS, April 7 Sanofi said it plans to resubmit its application for its Lemtrada drug for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis following "constructive discussions" with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The resubmission is expected in the second quarter and will provide information to address issues previously raised by the FDA in December, Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.
Sanofi's Genzyme unit in the United States had previously announced its intention to appeal the FDA's response on Lemtrada.
"In light of the planned resubmission, the company does not expect to pursue an appeal at this time," Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .