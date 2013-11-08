版本:
FDA staff raise safety concerns over Sanofi MS drug Lemtrada

Nov 8 U.S. regulatory officials raised concerns about "multiple serious and potentially fatal safety issues" in patients given Sanofi's new multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada, raising concerns over its approval.

Shares in Sanofi fell 2 percent after the documents were posted on the FDA's website on Friday.
