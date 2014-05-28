UPDATE 1-Sanofi, Lilly pursue Cialis over-the-counter approval

(Adds background on Cialis, Viagra, regulatory issues)
NEW YORK May 28 Sanofi and Eli Lilly
and Co on Wednesday said they would ask health
regulators for permission to sell Cialis, the world's
top-selling anti-impotence drug, without a prescription.
Currently available by prescription only, the tablet was
first approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2002 and then
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2003.
It is one of Lilly's biggest products, having generated
almost $2.2 billion in worldwide sales last year. The drug is
also approved to treat enlarged prostate glands.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi is buying the
exclusive rights to apply for approval of Cialis tablets over
the counter in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.
Terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.
The tablet would be sold by Sanofi's consumer healthcare
unit, which had sales last year of $4.1 billion from a wide
array of non-prescription brands, including vitamins and
treatments for allergies, coughs, colds and the flu.
It remains to be seen, however, whether regulators will
allow Cialis to be sold without a prescription, in view of
possible side effects. Like rival anti-impotence drugs, such as
Pfizer Inc's Viagra, Cialis can cause a dangerous fall
in blood pressure if taken with nitrates, a class of heart drugs
that include nitroglycerin.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in weighing whether
to allow prescription drugs to be sold over the counter, weighs
whether patients are able to understand complex aspects of their
disease, or exactly when to take the drug to ensure safe use.
The FDA in 2008, for instance, rejected Merck & Co's
bid to sell its Mevacor cholesterol-lowering drug without a
prescription, after an independent panel of medical experts
expressed concern that patients might take it instead of
more-effective newer medicines.
Cialis will face competition from cheaper generics in the
United States in 2017, the same year that Teva Pharmaceuticals
Industries is expected to begin selling generic
prescription forms of Viagra under an agreement reached with
Pfizer last year.
Viagra, the first drug to treat impotence, was approved by
U.S. regulators in 1998. It has annual sales of about $1.5
billion.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)