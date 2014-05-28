Sanofi, Lilly pursue Cialis over-the-counter approval

PARIS May 28 Sanofi and Eli Lilly and
Co have agreed to pursue regulatory approval for
over-the-counter sales of erectile dysfunction treatment Cialis,
the French and U.S. drugmakers said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cialis is currently available by prescription only, and was
first approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2002 and then
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2003. It generated
$2.16 billion in worldwide sales in 2013 and has recorded total
sales of more than $14 billion since launch.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi is buying the
exclusive rights to apply for approval of Cialis tablets over
the counter in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.
Terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)