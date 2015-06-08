Sanofi says diabetes drug on track to be resubmitted to U.S. FDA in Q3

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
PARIS, June 8 Sanofi said on Monday that it was on track to resubmit an application for authorisation of its lixisenatide drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third quarter.
This follows a positive late-stage study of the drug designed to assess its cardiovascular safety in adults with type 2 diabetes and high heart risk.
Sanofi said in March that the Phase IIIb study had shown it did not increase cardiovascular risk.
Lixisenatide won marketing approval in Europe under the name Lyxumia in 2013 after being in-licensed by Sanofi from Zealand Pharma. The same year, Sanofi withdrew its application with the FDA, saying it feared that incomplete data on the patient study might influence doctors' and patients' responses. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.