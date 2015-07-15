Sanofi trims number of divisions from seven to five

PARIS, July 15 Sanofi will adopt a new simplified structure, reducing its number of global business units to five from seven starting in January 2016 to promote growth, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement it would now work in the frame of five business units: general medicines & emerging markets, specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, Sanofi Pasteur for vaccines and Merial for animal health.

The composition of Sanofi's executive committee remains unchanged, the company said.

