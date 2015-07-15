Sanofi trims number of divisions from seven to five

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
PARIS, July 15 Sanofi will adopt a new simplified structure, reducing its number of global business units to five from seven starting in January 2016 to promote growth, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The company said in a statement it would now work in the frame of five business units: general medicines & emerging markets, specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, Sanofi Pasteur for vaccines and Merial for animal health.
The composition of Sanofi's executive committee remains unchanged, the company said.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.