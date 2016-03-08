Sanofi Pasteur and Merck end European vaccines venture

PARIS, March 8 Sanofi said on Tuesday that it was ending its joint vaccines operations in Europe with U.S partner Merck in order to allow both companies to pursue different strategies.

The French drugmaker said the project would be completed by the end of 2016. Financial terms of the termination were not disclosed, but Sanofi said in a statement that any impact on jobs would be managed "responsibly".

"After carefully considering our individual strategic priorities, alongside the economic and regulatory environments for vaccine operations in the European Union, we have mutually agreed that it is in our best interests to manage our vaccine product portfolios independently," Sanofi said.

Sanofi Pasteur, the company's vaccines division, set up the 50/50 joint venture in 1994. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)