UK says Sanofi, Merck recall some typhoid vaccine batches

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 8 Sanofi Pasteur MSD, the vaccine joint venture of Sanofi and Merck & Co, has recalled some batches of its typhoid vaccine because of concerns about effectiveness, Britain's drug regulator said on Monday.
The decision to recall 16 batches of Typhim Vi follows filling problems in the manufacturing process, according to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
"There are no concerns over the safety of this vaccine but the recall has taken place because the vaccine may not be as effective as it should be," agency official Ian Holloway said.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.