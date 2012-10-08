版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 23:48 BJT

UK says Sanofi, Merck recall some typhoid vaccine batches

LONDON Oct 8 Sanofi Pasteur MSD, the vaccine joint venture of Sanofi and Merck & Co, has recalled some batches of its typhoid vaccine because of concerns about effectiveness, Britain's drug regulator said on Monday.

The decision to recall 16 batches of Typhim Vi follows filling problems in the manufacturing process, according to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

"There are no concerns over the safety of this vaccine but the recall has taken place because the vaccine may not be as effective as it should be," agency official Ian Holloway said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐