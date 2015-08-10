Sanofi teams up with Evotec, Apeiron to develop immuno-oncology pills

PARIS Aug 10 Sanofi is teaming up
with Germany's Evotec and Austrian biotech firm
Apeiron Biologics to develop a new type of immune
system-boosting cancer medicine that could be given as tablets
to fight both solid tumours and blood cancers.
The French drugmaker said on Monday the tie up would focus
on developing small molecule-based immuno-oncology treatments,
which could complement currently available inhibitors.
Under the collaboration, Sanofi has the option of screening
its own compound libraries to identify new small-molecule
candidates for development, it said in a statement.
The group will support two years of research funding for
Evotec and Apeiron and pay Evotec potentially more than 200
million euros ($219 million) if promising molecules are
identified.
The French group said it would have sole responsibility for
all development, regulatory, commercial and manufacturing
activities of the products.
Last week, Sanofi announced a partnership with Evotec to
develop stem cell-based treatments for diabetes.
The company is also working closely with its long-time
partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the area of cancer
immunotherapy.
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Geert De Clercq and
Mark Potter)