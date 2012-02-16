Sanofi recalls some Fludara chemotherapy drug

* Recall affects one lot of Fludara
* Recall sparked by third-party manufacturing issues
* Problems have potential to cause allergic reactions
Feb 16 Sanofi said it has
recalled some of its drug Fludara, a chemotherapy agent, due to
quality control problems. The drug is used to treat adults with
B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have failed to respond
adequately to prior treatments.
On Jan. 31, Sanofi's Genzyme unit informed the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration that it was notifying customers of a limited
recall of a specific lot of Fludara, also known as fludarabine
phosphate.
Sanofi said in a statement the recall was being conducted as
a precautionary measure after a third-party manufacturing
facility, Ben Venue Laboratories, was cited by both European and
U.S. regulators for serious manufacturing deficiencies that
could produce "hypersensitivity reactions" in patients taking
Fludara. Such allergic reactions can sometimes be severe.
No Fludara issues have been identified, the company said,
although the defects raise the possibility of such reactions.
Similar reactions have been associated with the active
ingredient fludarabine but have not been clearly attributed to
the Ben Venue Laboratories manufactured lot.
Since June 2010, Fludara has not been manufactured by Ben
Venue Laboratories, so later batches are not part of this
recall, the company said. Genzyme is not the sole manufacturer
of fludarabine phosphate in the United States.
Genzyme, which makes drugs for rare diseases, had been
battling quality control issues at its Boston area facility for
several years before being acquired by Sanofi last year.