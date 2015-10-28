UPDATE 1-Sanofi U.S. recalls Auvi-Q injections for severe allergy

(Adds details)
Oct 28 French drugmaker Sanofi SA
said it was voluntarily recalling all its Auvi-Q
injections in the United States to treat patients with severe
allergic reactions.
The company said on Wednesday its U.S. unit was recalling
the injections as they could potentially deliver an inaccurate
dose.
Auvi-Q is designed to treat anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal
allergic reaction, in patients who are at risk or who have a
history of such reactions.
An incorrect dose could lead to significant health issues,
Sanofi said.
The company has received 26 reports of suspected device
malfunctions in the United States and Canada as of Oct. 26.
However, there has been no confirmation on the reports and
no deaths have been reported so far, Sanofi said.
The company's U.S.-listed shares closed at $51.49 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Kirti Pandey)