U.S. jury rules for Amgen over cholesterol drug patents

March 16 A federal jury has ruled in favor of Amgen Inc and against Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc in a trial over the validity of patents for antibodies related to a cholesterol drug, Sanofi and Regeneron said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The defendants said they strongly disagree with the verdict that claims related to two Amgen patents were valid. They said they plan to appeal.

Amgen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)