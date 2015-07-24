UPDATE 1-Sanofi's big new cholesterol drug wins European green light

* Sanofi/Regeneron PCSK9 drug Praluent endorsed by EMA
* Companies expect final EU approval late September
* U.S. also due to decide on Praluent by July 24
* Praluent to compete with Amgen's rival product Repatha
LONDON, July 24 A new type of cholesterol drug
from Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals won
a green light from European regulators on Friday, two months
behind a rival product from Amgen.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts had
recommended Praluent for patients unable to control their
cholesterol despite taking optimal doses of conventional statin
pills or those who cannot take statins.
Praluent and Amgen's Repatha, which are both given as
injections, will cost much more than statins but they offer a
way to reduce cholesterol levels significantly for patients at
high risk of heart problems.
They belong to a drug class known as PCSK9 inhibitors and
are expected to generate global annual sales of more than $2
billion each by 2020, according to consensus forecasts compiled
by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Amgen's Repatha was formally approved by the European
Commission on Tuesday after a positive EMA opinion in May and
Praluent is likely to be cleared by the Commission after a
similar period.
Sanofi and Regeneron said they expected the Commission to
make a final decision on the marketing application for Praluent
in late September.
In the United States, the tables may be turned, since the
Food and Drug Administration is due to give its verdict on
Praluent by July 24, potentially putting Sanofi and Regeneron's
product ahead of Amgen's.
The companies are heading for a major marketing fight, given
the two drugs' similar mode of action, although there are
significant differences in dosing that will play an important
role in determining how they are used.
The EMA recommendation covers both a 75 mg and 150 mg dose
of Praluent for treating adults with a genetic predisposition to
high cholesterol and those whose cholesterol cannot be
adequately controlled with existing medicines.
"Despite statins and other lipid-lowering therapies, many
patients are unable to reach their LDL cholesterol goals and may
benefit from new therapeutic options such as Praluent," said
Sanofi research head Elias Zerhouni.
Both Praluent and Repatha have been shown to cut LDL
cholesterol levels dramatically in clinically trials, although
their ability to reduce the risk of cardiovascular deaths has
not yet been determined. Further studies are now underway to
establish this.
The competing products target the PCSK9 protein that
maintains "bad" LDL cholesterol in the blood. Statins, like
Pfizer's Lipitor, work very differently, blocking the
liver's production of LDL cholesterol, which is linked with
heart attacks and strokes.
