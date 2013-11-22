版本:
2013年 11月 22日

Sanofi and Regeneron arthritis drug meets goals in Phase 3 trial

PARIS Nov 22 An experimental drug for rheumatoid arthritis developed by French drugmaker Sanofi and Regeneron, when combined with methotrexate, improved symptoms and physical function and slowed progression of the disease in a late-stage clinical trial.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, causing inflammation and pain in the joints.

Sanofi and Regeneron's drug, called sarilumab, is an injectable antibody that works by blocking an inflammation-causing protein called interleukin 6. It is similar to Actemra, Roche's fast-growing treatment approved in 2010.
