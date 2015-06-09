FDA panel backs Sanofi/Regeneron cholesterol drug

WASHINGTON, June 9 A new type of cholesterol-lowering drug made by Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals should be approved, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The panel voted 13-3 to approve the drug, Praluent, the first of a new type of LDL-lowering drug known as PCSK9 inhibitors. A second drug in the class, Amgen Inc's Repatha, will be considered by the panel on Wednesday.

The FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)