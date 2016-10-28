FDA spurns Sanofi, Regeneron arthritis drug due to manufacturing lapses

Oct 28 Sanofi SA and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday said U.S. regulators had
declined to approve their experimental treatment for rheumatoid
arthritis because of manufacturing deficiencies.
The companies, in a release, said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration identified the deficiencies during a routine
inspection of a Sanofi plant in France where the drug,
sarilumab, is filled and finished, one of the last steps in the
manufacturing process.
Sanofi said it had submitted a comprehensive correction plan
to the FDA and is taking corrective actions.
