Sanofi, Regeneron say latest Dupixent eczema drug tests positive

PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and
Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test
of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or
moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
"In the CHRONOS study, Dupixent used with topical
corticosteroids showed significantly greater clearance of skin
lesions and overall disease severity compared to topical
corticosteroids alone, which are commonly prescribed for
moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis," Andrew Blauvelt, the
principal investigator of the study, said in a joint statement
from the companies.
"This study provides positive long-term data for Dupixent,
which is important given atopic dermatitis is a chronic
inflammatory disease," he said.
A biologics licence application (BLA) for Dupixent was
accepted for Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in September 2016.
