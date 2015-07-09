Sanofi, Regeneron say Japan study shows Praluent drug lowers cholesterol

PARIS, July 9 French drugmaker Sanofi
and U.S. partner Regeneron said the results of a
late-stage study of their Praluent injection in Japan showed the
drug reduced "bad cholesterol" among patients by an average 64
percent.
The trial involved 216 Japanese patients who had one or both
of hypercholesterolaemia, a cholesterol condition with
associated high cardiovascular risk, and an inherited form of
high cholesterol, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
"These results demonstrate the significant
cholesterol-lowering ability of Praluent among patients with
some of the greatest unmet needs in Japan," lead investigator
Tamio Teramoto, director of Teikyo Academic Research Center,
said in the statement.
"This includes those with an inherited form of high
cholesterol or pre-existing cardiovascular disease, such as a
history of heart attack."
The Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the
approval of Praluent on June 9, Sanofi said. The FDA considers
the committee's advice but is not bound by it.
The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing a
marketing application for the drug in the European Union.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)