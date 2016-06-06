Sanofi and Regeneron report positive skin disease trial

PARIS, June 6 French drugmaker Sanofi SA
and U.S. partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said a one-year, late-stage study of dupilumab, a
monoclonal antibody designed for the treatment of skin diseases,
had met its main goals.
"These are the first long-term Phase 3 data that
demonstrated dupilumab with topical corticosteroids was superior
to topical corticosteroids alone, and provided sustained
efficacy, significantly improving measures of overall disease
severity, skin clearing, itching, and quality of life through
one year of treatment," Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer
George D. Yancopoulos said in a statement.
Sanofi said in the statement that the partners planned their
first submission for regulatory approval for the treatment in
the United States in the third quarter of this year.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)