FDA staff: Sanofi/Regeneron drug lowers LDL; is well tolerated

WASHINGTON, June 5 A drug made by Sanofi
SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
effectively lowers bad LDL cholesterol and is generally well
tolerated, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
The review was published on Friday on the FDA's website
before a meeting Tuesday of a panel of outside advisers who will
discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
The drug, Praluent, also known as alirocumab, is one of two
in a class known as PCSK9 inhibitors that will be considered by
the advisory panel next week. The other, Repatha, is made by
Amgen Inc.
