BRIEF-Sanofi chairman says new CEO external candidate

Feb 5 Sanofi :

* Chairman says no current plans for french job cuts but not ruled out in future

* Chairman confirms new ceo will be external candidate, will not say if only one person in the frame Further company coverage:
