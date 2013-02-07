UPDATE 1-Sanofi sees return to growth in H2 as patent hit eases

* Sees growth resuming in H2 2013
* Q4 business net income down 24.3 pct to 1.57 bln eur
* Q4 sales up 0.2 pct to 8.53 bln eur
PARIS, Feb 7 Sanofi predicted that
growth would resume in the second half of 2013 once the impact
of drug patent losses eases, after reporting an expected 24
percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.
Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said that while the patent
loss of anti-clotting drug Plavix, once the world's second-best
selling prescription drug, will still weigh on earnings in the
first half of 2013, a new chapter was opening for Sanofi.
"As of Jan. 1 Sanofi is really a new company with completely
different set of sales and a different structure," he told
reporters.
Sanofi has turned to emerging markets, vaccines,
over-the-counter treatments, animal health and generics to
lessen its reliance on branded medicines, which are more
vulnerable to government budget cuts and copies by generic
drugmakers.
The French drugmaker said 2013 earnings would be flat to 5
percent lower than in 2012 at constant exchange rates, but that
it was on track to meet its medium-term targets.
Business net income, which excludes items such as
amortisation and legal costs, declined 24.3 percent to 1.57
billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the fourth quarter, the group
said in a statement.
Sales in the period rose 0.2 percent to 8.53 billion euros
as the impact from austerity measures in Europe and generic
competition offset favourable currency moves and growth from
rare disease unit Genzyme.
Budget cuts in Europe have bitten into drugmakers' sales in
the region, as U.K. rival GlaxoSmithKline reported this week.
The impact on Sanofi's earnings last year totalled 300
million euros and is expected to reach the same level in 2013,
Viehbacher said.
Sanofi had been expected to post quarterly business net
income of 1.54 billion euros on sales of 8.56 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Its shares, which have gained about 25 percent in the last
twelve months, closed at 69.37 euros on Wednesday.