Sanofi lifts 2014 guidance after Q2 earnings beat expectations

PARIS, July 31 French drugmaker Sanofi
raised its full-year guidance on Thursday after it posted
stronger than expected quarterly earnings, driven by its rare
disease business and higher sales in emerging markets.
Sanofi's business net income, which excludes items such as
amortisation and legal costs, rose 3.9 percent to 1.54 billion
euros ($2.06 billion) on sales of 8.08 billion, putting business
EPS at 1.17 euros per share. Analysts polled by Reuters had
expected EPS of 1.14 euros a share on sales of 8.1 billion.
Adverse foreign exchange rates, mainly the result of a
strong euro and weak US dollar, shaved 5.5 percentage points off
quarterly sales growth.
At constant exchange rates, sales in emerging markets -
which account for over a third of Sanofi's revenue - rose 16.5
percent, driven by Latin America and China, and 9.4 percent in
the United States. They fell 2.8 percent in Western Europe.
After a string of disappointing results last year, Sanofi
had provided a 2014 earnings guidance that analysts widely
viewed as conservative, for business EPS to grow 4-7 percent at
constant exchange rates. On Thursday, it said it now expected a
rise of 6-8 percent, barring major unforeseen adverse events.
"Based on the solid momentum in our late stage pipeline, we
are actively preparing for a wave of new product launches that
will further redefine Sanofi as a biopharmaceutical leader,"
Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said in a statement.
Under pricing pressure from cash-strapped governments and
tough competition from generics, Sanofi has sought like other
drugmakers to revamp its research and development (R&D) to
launch new, harder-to-copy and more pricey biologic drugs.
It invested 1.4 billion euros so far so far this year to
raise to 22 percent its stake in U.S. biotech Regeneron
, its partner on several promising experimental drugs
against high cholesterol, rheumatoid arthritis and asthma.
Sanofi has also sought to shake off the impact of patent
losses on key drugs such as blood-thinner Plavix by betting on
so-called "growth platforms" that include diabetes, rare
diseases and over-the-counter treatments.
Sales of Lantus, the world's most prescribed insulin, rose
16.3 percent over the quarter, to 1.56 billion euros. Sales
jumped 29.1 percent at Sanofi's rare diseases unit Genzyme and
returned to growth at its animal health unit Merial, helped by
the launch of new flea and tick control drug NexGard.
(1 US dollar = 0.7465 euro)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark John)