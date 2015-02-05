Weak euro boosts Sanofi earnings, to name CEO in Q1

PARIS Feb 5 Sanofi said on Thursday
it would be in a position to name a new chief executive by the
end of the first quarter as it delivered fourth-quarter earnings
boosted by the weak euro.
The drugs company, which sacked Chris Viehbacher as CEO last
year, nevertheless said it would need the euro to stay weak to
ensure significant earnings growth this year.
Business earnings per share grew 1.5 percent from a year ago
in the quarter to 1.39 euros ($2). At constant exchange rates
there would have been no growth.
"The announcement will be before the end of the first
quarter," said Chairman Serge Weinberg, who has been acting CEO
since Viehbacher was fired at the end of October for poor
execution of strategy and a lack of communication with his
board.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)