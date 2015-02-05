版本:
2015年 2月 5日

BRIEF-Sanofi says U.S. Lantus market share stable for 10 weeks

Feb 5 Sanofi :

* Charmain says group to focus efforts on innovation as "motor of growth"

* Chairman says u.s. Lantus market share has been stable for past 10 weeks Further company coverage:
