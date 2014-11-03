Sanofi says first dengue vaccine may be available in H2 2015

PARIS Nov 3 Sanofi said on Monday
that a late-stage clinical study showed that its dengue vaccine
candidate met its main goal and was highly effective against
severe cases of the disease.
The French drugmaker's Sanofi Pasteur division intends to
file for registration for the vaccine in several endemic
countries next year, it said in a statement.
"Subject to regulatory approval, the world's first dengue
vaccine could be available in the second half of 2015," Sanofi
said.
The Phase III study involved 31,000 participants across 10
endemic countries in Asia and Latin America, Sanofi said. Every
year, an estimated 500,000 people are hospitalised due to severe
dengue, according to the drugmaker.
Sanofi has invested more than $1.7 billion in the past 20
years in developing the vaccine, which is several years ahead of
potential competitors. The firm has built a dedicated factory
near Lyon in southern France with capacity to produce 100
million doses a year.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)