U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's MS drug Lemtrada

PARIS Nov 15 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has approved Sanofi's multiple
sclerosis treatment Lemtrada, Sanofi said in a statement on
Saturday.
Lemtrada is already sold in Europe but last December U.S.
regulators rejected it on security concerns, prompting analysts
to slash their global sales forecasts for the drug.
Sanofi said in its statement that "because of its safety
profile" the use of Lemtrada should generally be reserved for
patients who have had an inadequate response to two or more
drugs indicated for the treatment of MS.
Lemtrada is given in two courses via an intravenous drip for
five days and for three days one year later.
It is designed to re-programme the immune system, but in
doing so can make the body more vulnerable to other diseases.
FDA staff had last year flagged risks of autoimmune diseases
including blood disorders, infections and cancer.
Lemtrada was at the core of Sanofi's $20 billion 2011
takeover of U.S. biotech Genzyme, which developed the drug.
Sanofi's chief executive at the time, Chris Viehbacher, who
was sacked by Sanofi's board last month, had championed the move
into rare diseases as he sought new areas of growth to offset
the impact of patent losses on big-selling drugs.
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, autoimmune condition which
affects more than 2 million people worldwide and up to 500,000
in the United States. It attacks the central nervous system and
can cause muscle weakness, pain and cognitive difficulties.
The multiple sclerosis market is increasingly moving away
from injectable treatments in favour of pills such as Novartis'
Gilenya and Biogen Idec's < BIIB.O> Tecfidera.
But Genzyme hopes Lemtrada's ability to reduce the risk of
relapse of the disease will win it market share.
Industry observers however expect it will be reserved for
patients for whom other treatments are ineffective. Analysts on
average expect the drug to generate sales of just $141 million
next year and just under $400 million by 2018, according to
Thomson Reuters Cortellis data.
Germany's Bayer has an option to co-promote
Lemtrada in the United States.
