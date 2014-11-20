Sanofi, Regeneron eczema drug gets FDA fast-track designation

MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
PARIS Nov 20 Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had designated their dupilumab drug as "breakthrough therapy" in the treatment of atopic dermatitis, a chronic form of eczema, granting the product a fast-track development and review process.
Dupilumab is also being studied in the treatment of asthma and chronic sinusitis with nasal polyps and is seen by both companies and financial analysts as a potential blockbuster.
It is one of the new medicines Sanofi will discuss at an investor day later on Thursday - an event likely to be overshadowed by uncertainties about the company's future after the summary dismissal of its chief executive last month. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Profits at Banco Santander Brasil SA hit a record in the first quarter, the company reported on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates after interest income surged and loan-loss provisions dropped the most in almost five years.
April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday is set to sentence a former Jefferies Group bond trader after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.