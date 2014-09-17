Sanofi unveils heart disease partnership with MyoKardia

PARIS, Sept 17 French drugmaker Sanofi announced on Wednesday a partnership with U.S.-based MyoKardia to develop therapies for patients with genetic heart diseases.

The collaboration includes up to $200 million in equity investments, milestone payments, and research and development services through 2018, Sanofi said in a statement.

MyoKardia was founded in 2012 and is funded by healthcare investor Third Rock Ventures. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)