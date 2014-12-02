版本:
Sanofi gets US approval for use of Priftin drug in latent TB

PARIS Dec 2 Sanofi said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its Priftin (rifapentine) drug in combination with isoniazid (INH) for a new indication, in the treatment of latent tuberculosis infection.

The oral drug, first approved in the United States in 1998 to treat active pulmonary TB, can now be prescribed to patients over two years old and at high risk of developing the disease.

Sanofi said it was exploring the drug's potential for regulatory approval in other countries.

According to the World Health Organization, 9 million people fell sick with TB in 2013 and 1.5 million died from the disease.

