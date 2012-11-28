Selecta wins allergy deal with Sanofi worth up to $900 mln

UPDATE 2-Soccer-United's Ibrahimovic strikes twice to win League Cup
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)
PARIS Nov 28 U.S. vaccine company Selecta Biosciences has signed a deal worth as much as $900 million with French drugmaker Sanofi to develop therapies for life-threatening food allergies, it said on Wednesday.
Under the deal, Sanofi will have an exclusive licence to develop a first food allergy therapy, with an option to develop two more, Selecta said in a statement.
Sanofi will have access to Selecta's Synthetic Vaccine Particle platform, which engineers tiny particles that produce tolerance to specific substances that provoke allergies.
"In allergies, as well as auto-immune diseases, organ transplantation and protein-replacement therapies, there is a lack of specific, effective and safe treatments to prevent undesired immune reactions," Selecta Chief Executive Werner Cautreels said in a statement.
"Our approach addresses the underlying causes of these diseases and thereby makes advances beyond today's symptomatic treatments and allergen-avoidance strategies."
Selecta said it was entitled to receive payments totalling $300 million for each allergy therapy under the deal with Sanofi, as well as royalties on sales.
Selecta's pipeline includes vaccines for stopping smoking and malaria, and immunotherapies for Type-1 diabetes and allergies.
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.