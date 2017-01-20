INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker

* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land
acquisitions
* CEO says unwilling to pay too much, cites lack of
opportunities
* Sanofi misses underscore race for assets at drugmakers
* Investors say cost cutting not enough, want sales growth
By Matthias Blamont, Noëlle Mennella and Ben Hirschler
PARIS/DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 For the last
year, Sanofi's chief executive has made clear his
quest for deals to help revive the fortunes of France's biggest
drugmaker.
The market is still waiting. Olivier Brandicourt's failure
to land two big biotech acquisitions he was chasing has led to
growing impatience among some investors.
"The company needs a growth driver and must make an
acquisition. Time is running out," said Olivier David of Vega
Investment Managers, who holds shares in the company.
In an interview at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss
resort of Davos this week Brandicourt defended his track record,
citing an unwillingness to overpay for pricey assets and a
paucity of good opportunities.
"We can grow without M&A. However, it is a tool which we do
continue to consider and which can help growth potentially, only
if it makes sense strategically," he said. "The reason why it is
so competitive is that you don't have a very, very large number
of potential targets."
Sanofi's misses underscore the race for assets as the
world's top drugmakers try to replenish their medicine cabinets.
After entering exclusive talks, Johnson & Johnson
appears to be closing in on a deal to buy Actelion for
some $28 billion, edging out Sanofi, which also tried to buy the
Swiss company, according to people familiar with the matter.
It marks a second setback for Brandicourt's M&A ambitions
after he was beaten by Pfizer's $14 billion bid for U.S.
cancer specialist Medivation last August.
Brandicourt said he had to tread a fine line between
delivering and overpaying, arguing many shareholders appreciated
the financial discipline needed to walk away from deals.
"Shareholders being frustrated after one year is not
automatically what I'm hearing, to be honest, because when I see
investors they seem to be very happy for us not to have spent
$14 billion on Medivation," he said.
"On Actelion, I'm not making any comment but you will
understand that a company like ours will continuously look at
what's happening in the world of potential mergers and
acquisitions."
The global pharmaceutical industry has seen a flurry of
acquisitions in recent years as leading players build their drug
pipelines by snapping up young biotech firms.
Sanofi has a particular need to do this because its core
U.S. diabetes business has stalled.
Brandicourt - who joined the company in April 2015 after the
ousting of former CEO Chris Viehbacher - insisted Sanofi was
delivering effectively on a plan set out to 2020.
The drugmaker posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings
in October, helped by a surge in flu vaccine sales, but it stuck
to its guidance for currency-adjusted sales at its embattled
diabetes business to shrink by 4-8 percent per year on average
from 2015 to 2018.
Despite a rally since October, over the last five years
Sanofi shares have lagged the sector, rising around 37 percent,
against a 61 percent gain for the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare
index.
"A lot of fund managers and historic shareholders are fed up
with Sanofi and tired of seeing the stock in this 'vegetative'
state," said Frederic Rozier, a Sanofi investor and fund manager
with Meeschaert.
"Cost cutting is not enough, we want to see growth in sales,
that's where we need to see progress."
"CONSTANT SCREENING MODE"
Sanofi is due to publish annual results on Feb. 8 and its
2016 financial performance is expected to hinge on cost savings.
The fear is that with few potential new blockbusters in
development, with the notable exception of dupilumab for eczema
and asthma, Sanofi may find itself stuck with no meaningful
growth for a while.
"Sanofi is looking for a pipeline and for this very reason
it must engage in external growth," said Rudi Van den Eynde,
with asset management firm Candriam.
"At the moment, the company is being overtaken by other
groups that are offering more money. One can applaud that Sanofi
is financially disciplined but it is a pity that it misses its
targets ... it doesn't help in terms of credibility."
Sanofi's failure to land either Medivation or Actelion has
raised questions over its acquisition strategy, even as the
group insists it is in "constant screening mode".
"Is Sanofi not too rigid when it comes to pricing? At the
end, they lose to someone else," said a Paris-based banker who
asked not to be identified.
Another banking source said Sanofi's hostile approach in the
Medivation process had been a mistake. Weeks before losing out
to Pfizer, Sanofi tried to oust Medivation's board members to
replace them with new directors.
"Everyone knows that 95 percent of hostile approaches go
wrong," the source said, adding that in the final stage Pfizer
and Sanofi were only a few hundred millions apart.
Brandicourt said he simply stuck to his guns on price and he
noted that Sanofi, with a relatively small oncology business,
may have had fewer potential cost savings than competitors.
IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT, SWAP IT
Sanofi has signalled its readiness to do deals of a similar
size to its $20 billion purchase of Genzyme in 2011 but finding
the right large biotech to fit is not that easy.
"Alternatively, Sanofi could purchase smaller companies,
along the lines of the strategy pursued by Japan's Takeda
. It would be more realistic," Van den Eynde said.
Sanofi may also look at more asset swaps, after agreeing to
hand its animal unit to Boehringer Ingelheim in exchange for the
German firm's consumer healthcare operations, a business strand
it is keen to grow.
"A number of healthcare companies are looking at Pfizer's
consumer health unit. Sanofi is one of them," said one
healthcare banker. A Sanofi spokesman declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Matthieu Protard;
editing by Anna Willard)