Sanofi's new CEO set to deliver revival plan after falling diabetes sales

Oct 26 Sanofi's new chief
executive is expected to show how he aims to get France's most
valuable company back on track, after being hit by lagging
diabetes sales and boardroom rows, when he presents his
five-year strategic plan on Nov. 6.
Previously in charge of Germany's Bayer
HealthCare, Olivier Brandicourt, 59, took the helm of the
drugmaker in April, six months after the sacking of predecessor
Chris Viehbacher who had clashed with the board over strategy
and complaints of failing to communicate adequately.
Brandicourt will also have to meet shareholder demands for
the company to remain diversified while controlling costs and
keeping a look-out for acquisitions.
Most immediately Sanofi faces growing competition in the
treatment of diabetes, especially in the United States, the
world's biggest pharmaceutical market.
The company warned in April that sales in its diabetes
division, one of its major revenue and profit earners, would
fall this year.
And Toujeo, a next-generation insulin launched at the end of
March in the U.S to follow patent-expiring blockbuster Lantus,
is still expected to weigh on costs.
The company also has other strategic commercial launches it
needs to succeed with, such as an anti-cholesterol drug,
Praluent, which has recently secured approval in the U.S and the
European Union, and dupilumab, a monoclonal antibody designed
for the treatment of skin diseases and asthma.
Industry analysts believe that still gives Brandicourt scope
to cut costs and to refuel the drug pipeline using a balance
sheet that is stronger than many European rivals.
While investors will be invited to a day of presentations in
Paris on Nov 6, some details could emerge as soon as this week
when Sanofi publishes third-quarter results on Thursday.
"We see upside potential from new CEO Brandicourt's first
strategic update, for which market expectations remain moderate
but which could bring potential cost savings in the new, simpler
organisation," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a recent research
note.
In July, Sanofi announced a simplified structure from next
January built around five global business units
(GBU).
"If the company still wants to remain diversified, the model
needs to be agile," said Vincent Genet, a partner with
consulting firm Alcimed, citing the need for more effort to cut
costs and simplify operations in the group's divisions.
The company is also hoping to clinch a deal with unions to
boost productivity at its French plants by 20-25 percent over
three years, union sources told Reuters on Oct 7.
"A 5 percent cost trim could boost 2017 earnings per share
by 11 percent and by 8 percent over 2017-21," Morgan Stanley
said. In 2014, Sanofi reported "business" earnings per share,
which stripes amortisation, impairment and other costs, of 5.2
euros.
Shares in Sanofi are up around 21 percent so far this year
compared with a 14 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 Europe Health
Care sector index.
ACQUISITIONS, ASSET SALES
Morgan Stanley analysts also say the group has the capacity
to raise total debt of up to $40 billion for possible
acquisitions, four years after buying Genzyme - a
Massachusetts-based company which focuses on rare diseases like
multiple sclerosis - for $20.1 billion.
"Should Sanofi use this firepower to buy a company close to
current multiples, we calculate that a theoretical earnings per
share accretion of around 20 percent ... in around five years",
they said.
"We expect ... Brandicourt to elaborate on how and which
types of deals could be done, and envisage a continuation of
company's current strategy of mid-size acquisitions rather than
one larger acquisition," they added.
But so far, Brandicourt has kept investors guessing about
his exact intentions.
During Sanofi's general meeting in May he said the company
needed to remain competitive in the areas where it "can and must
win" and pledged Sanofi would maintain a broad product portfolio
whereas other European competitors such as Switzerland's Roche
or Denmark's Novo Nordisk have chosen to
specialise.
Brandicourt also said he would meet with Sanofi's main
shareholders - led by French cosmetic giant L'Oreal
with a 9 percent stake.
L'Oreal has said on numerous occasions it considers its
holding in Sanofi to be solely "financial".
And analysts say while the company wants to remain
diversified management could yet decide to sell some non-core
businesses such as generics or animal health to help fund
expansion in other areas such as oncology, where Sanofi has
teamed up with U.S Regeneron.
When working at both Pfizer and at Bayer Brandicourt
managed a number of divestments which analysts have described in
the past as successful, including Pfizer's sale of animal health
unit Zoetis as well as Bayer's blood glucose monitoring
business.
