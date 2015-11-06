UPDATE 1-Sanofi sees strong profit growth from 2018, to cut costs

(Adds details)
PARIS Nov 6 Sanofi said on Friday
that investment in products to compensate for declining diabetes
sales and cost cuts would prevent significant profit growth in
the next two years.
Earnings per share will, however, grow faster than sales at
constant exchange rates from 2018, by which time it plans to
have taken out some 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of costs,
the French drugmaker said.
Sanofi also said ahead of a presentation of its five-year
strategic plan to investors in Paris that it would raise annual
research and development spending to 6 billion euros at constant
exchange rates by 2020. This compares with 4.8 billion in 2014.
"As a result of investments in launches, headwinds in
diabetes and the phasing of cost savings, Sanofi does not expect
to show any meaningful bottom-line growth over 2016-2017," the
company said in a statement.
"Beginning in 2018, however, Sanofi expects to grow business
earnings per share faster than sales, reflecting its improved
sales mix and the full capture of cost efficiencies."
Aiming to remain a diversified healthcare company while many
competitors such as Switzerland's Roche have chosen to
specialise in recent years, Sanofi said the savings would come
from a reorganisation announced in July, due to be effective
next year, as well as from a "reshape" of its plant network.
Sanofi said growth would be driven by 18 product launches
scheduled for the next five years.
Among these, six key launches such as Toujeo, a
next-generation insulin launched at the end of March in the
United States to follow patent-expiring blockbuster Lantus, and
anti-cholesterol Praluent, are expected to generate aggregate
peak sales of between 12 billion euros and 14 billion by 2025.
In a separate announcement, the company said it had entered
in a licence agreement in diabetes with U.S.-based Lexicon
Pharmaceuticals, following a deal with Korea's Hanmi
Pharmaceutical on Thursday.
Sanofi surprised investors last week when it said revenue in
its diabetes division would keep falling until 2018, due to
growing competition, especially in the United States.
The group said it was seeking "external opportunities",
citing possible bolt-on acquisitions in consumer healthcare,
adding its balance sheet would also be used for maintaining a
"progressive" growth in its dividend - shareholders were granted
a dividend of 2.85 euros in 2014 - and "opportunistic share
buybacks".
Sanofi said it was exploring options for its animal health
division, Merial, as well as for its European generics business.
"All options will be considered for these businesses
including retention," Sanofi said.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
