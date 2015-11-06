Sanofi sees strong profit growth from 2018, to cut costs

PARIS Nov 6 Sanofi said investment in
products to compensate for declining diabetes sales will prevent
significant profit growth in the next two years, adding that
earnings would outpace sales from 2018.
The French drugmaker said on Friday that it would slash
costs by 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) by 2018 as it aims to
remain a diversified healthcare company while many competitors
have chosen to specialise in recent years.
Sanofi said it expected six product launches to generate
sales of 12 billion to 14 billion euros over the next five years
in the hope of compensating for its struggling diabetes
business, its main division and profit centre.
"As a result of investments in launches, headwinds in
diabetes and the phasing of cost savings, Sanofi does not expect
to show any meaningful bottom-line growth over 2016-2017," the
company said in a statement.
"Beginning in 2018, however, Sanofi expects to grow business
earnings per share faster than sales, reflecting its improved
sales mix and the full capture of cost efficiencies."
In a separate announcement, Sanofi said it had entered in a
licence agreement in diabetes with U.S. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
, following a deal with Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical
on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)