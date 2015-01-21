Takeda's Weber was approached for Sanofi CEO job but not interested

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
DAVOS Jan 21 Christophe Weber, chief operating officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., said on Wednesday he had been approached in connection with the vacant chief executive post at French drugs group Sanofi but decided to stay put.
"I'm committed to Takeda. I just arrived and I'm not the kind of guy who would jump like that," the French national told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"It's a unique opportunity at Takeda and I'm very committed to it."
Sanofi sacked Chris Viehbacher unexpectedly from the CEO post at the end of October last year after a poor set of quarterly results, and has said it is on the hunt for a new one. Weber's name has been touted as one potential candidate.
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: