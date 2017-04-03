UPDATE 1-Sanofi to pay $19.8 mln over claims of drug overcharges -U.S.

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
(Adds company statement in paragraph 3)
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.
Sanofi-Pasteur, the company's vaccine division, had told the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department in 2012 that it had made an accounting error in overcharging for certain drugs, the Justice Department said in a statement.
In an emailed statement, a Sanofi spokeswoman said the company "cooperated fully and negotiated in good faith with the government." (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.