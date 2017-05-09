版本:
Sanofi pegs U.S. price increases to below healthcare inflation

May 9 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday it would peg U.S. drug price rises to below healthcare inflation in a move limiting price increases for any given product this year to 5.4 percent, barring exceptional circumstances.

The group will also disclose both the gross and the net prices for its medicines in future, adding that in 2016 its average aggregate list prices increased by 4.0 percent but net prices fell by 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
