UPDATE 2-Sanofi pegs U.S. drug price rises to below healthcare inflation

* Promise to keep 2017 U.S. drug price rises below 5.4 pct
* Other drugmakers have pledged increases below 10 pct
* More transparency on gross and net prices in U.S.
(Adds projection for NHE inflation rate, detail on Sanofi
drugs)
By Ben Hirschler
May 9 French drugmaker Sanofi has
pledged to peg U.S. drug price rises to below healthcare
inflation in a move that limits increases for any product this
year to 5.4 percent, unless there are exceptional circumstances.
The price promise goes one step beyond action taken by a
number of other large pharmaceutical companies that have
undertaken to keep 2017 price increases below 10 percent.
Drugmakers are under fire worldwide over prices as a wave of
new treatments for cancer and other serious conditions reach the
market, some costing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars
per patient.
The row is particularly fierce in the United States, where
prices are higher than in Europe and where there have been
highly publicised increases in some older products, such as
Mylan's EpiPen for allergic reactions.
The complex U.S. supply chain has led to a blame game between
drugmakers, health insurers and intermediaries known as pharmacy
benefit managers.
"This complexity is undermining the reputation of an entire
industry whose purpose is to make a positive change in patients’
lives," Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said.
Sanofi will take as its pricing benchmark the national
health expenditures (NHE) growth projection, which is calculated
by the Department of Health and Human Services and covers
spending by all U.S. payers, including individuals.
"By limiting our price increases to the NHE growth
projection, we ensure that Sanofi is not contributing to further
medical inflation," Brandicourt said.
This would cap price increases for any product to 5.4
percent in 2017, but Sanofi said there might be times when there
was a "sound reason" for a higher increase, in which case it
promised to demonstrate publicly the rationale for such a rise.
Sanofi said it would disclose the gross and net prices for
its medicines in future, adding that in 2016 its average
aggregate list prices increased by 4.0 percent but net prices
fell by 2.1 percent.
Other companies, including Merck & Co and Johnson &
Johnson, have also released gross and net prices. But
the picture is particularly stark for Sanofi, which is being hit
hard by competition in its core diabetes treatment business.
The competition is driving down its prices, notably for its
long-lasting insulin Lantus.
Responding to criticism about high drug prices, other firms
such as AbbVie, Allergan, Novo Nordisk
and Takeda Pharmaceutical have promised to
keep all drug price increases in 2017 in single digits.
Sanofi believes pegging prices to an independent measure
like the NHE is more objective and less arbitrary than such a
single-digit promise.
The NHE is currently projected to increase by an average 5.6
percent annually between now and 2025. NHE inflation has
generally hovered around the mid-single digits level, with the
increase hitting a historic low of 2.9 percent in 2013.
In the past, Sanofi has received mixed reviews for its drug
pricing.
The company surprised many investors in March when it set a
lower-than-expected price for its new injectable eczema drug
Dupixent, developed with long-time partner Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals.
But it has been accused by a group of patients of colluding
with rivals over diabetes drug prices going back several years.
Sanofi denies the charge.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Edmund Blair)