Sanofi says Zaltrap approved in Europe for colorectal cancer

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
PARIS Feb 5 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Zaltrap drug had been approved for marketing in the European Union to treat metastatic colorectal cancer.
The approval came after a recent late-stage study of the drug showed significant improvement in survival among patients with colon cancer.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.