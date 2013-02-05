版本:
Sanofi says Zaltrap approved in Europe for colorectal cancer

PARIS Feb 5 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Zaltrap drug had been approved for marketing in the European Union to treat metastatic colorectal cancer.

The approval came after a recent late-stage study of the drug showed significant improvement in survival among patients with colon cancer.
