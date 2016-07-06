Sanofi signs research deal for a Zika vaccine with Pentagon

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
PARIS, July 6 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it had struck a research and development agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) in the United States to develop a Zika vaccine candidate.
Sanofi said the WRAIR, a biomedical research facility administered by the U.S. Department of Defense, would transfer a Zika purified inactivated virus vaccine technology to Sanofi Pasteur, the company's vaccines division.
"The agreement includes Sanofi Pasteur's production of clinical material in compliance with current good manufacturing practices to support phase II testing, optimisation of the upstream process to improve production yields, and characterisation of the vaccine product," Sanofi said.
Sanofi Pasteur would also devise a clinical development and regulatory strategy, the company said.
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)