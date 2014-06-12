UPDATE 1-Sanofi points to positive results for Sarilumab drug

(Adds details)
PARIS, June 12 French drug maker Sanofi
and its partner Regeneron on Thursday said
they had obtained positive phase three results for their
Sarilumab rheumatoid arthritis drug.
Sarilumab is an injectable antibody that works by blocking
an inflammation-causing protein called interleukin 6. It is
similar to Actemra, Roche's fast-growing treatment
approved in 2010.
Sarilumab, alongside cholesterol drug alirocumab, is one of
the products Sanofi is developing under its partnership with
U.S. biotech Regeneron to offset the loss of patents on once
top-selling drugs like blood thinner Plavix.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the
body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, causing
inflammation and pain in the joints.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Blaise Robinson and
Ryan Woo)