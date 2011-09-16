UPDATE 1-Sanoma's Latvian news buy shows Baltic demand

(Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI, SEPT 16 - Finnish media group Sanoma Oyj bought Latvian news portal Apollo on Friday, the latest in a wave of deals as foreign investors buy assets in the Baltic states after the region's crisis.

The Sanoma deal comes hard on the heels of Russian group Polair's interest in Lithuanian fridge maker Snaige, , Canadian company Valeant's purchase of Lithuanian generic drugs firm Sanitas and Russian firm Otkritie Financial Corp's deal to buy the Latvian arm of GE Money Bank from General Electric division, GE Capital.

"The economies are recovering quite well, both in Estonia and Latvia. We are very optimistic about economic development in the region," Sanoma Baltic managing director Margus Tomberg told Reuters.

He said the company was also eyeing expansion into the Lithuanian market.

Sanoma bought Apollo from Latvian telecoms company Lattelecom. Neither side gave a value for the deal.

"I would not say they (valuations in the Baltic states) are cheap, they are reasonable," Tomberg added.

Baltic asset prices rose after the three countries joined the European Union in 2004. Driven by cheap credit from Swedish banks, the countries also had a property boom. Property prices tumbled after recession hit in 2008 and are down in some cases between 40 and 50 percent from their 2007 peaks.

Stock market prices are down between 27 and 37 percent from the start of 2007, while the Swedish benchmark index is down 19 percent from the beginning of 2007.

"Valuations are low, the macro situation looks relatively strong and Nordic companies are expanding," said Pavel Lupandin a Baltic equity analyst at SEB.

"We're noticing significant pick-up in turnover on the stock exchanges too, especially during the last few months. In euro terms, Baltic turnover picked up 39 percent in June, 30 percent in July and 75 percent in August."

Sanoma, the leading newspaper publisher in Finland, already has a car classified advertisement portal called Auto24.lv. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki, Patrick Lannin in Stockholm, and David Mardiste in Tallinn; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)