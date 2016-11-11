Santacruz Silver Mining says one dead in accident at Mexico mine

Nov 11 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd said
one person died in an accident at its Rosario Mine in Mexico on
Wednesday.
The Mexico-focused silver miner said on Friday the accident
was an isolated incident that occurred on a development heading
at Level 4 of the mine in San Luis Potosi in north-central
Mexico.
Mining operations were temporarily suspended to alert
authorities and allow for investigations, Santacruz Silver
Mining said.
The Rosario project produced 832,284 silver equivalent
ounces in 2015.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)