Spain's Santander says looking at Poland's BGZ bank

MADRID Oct 24 Spanish bank Santander on Thursday said it was looking at buying Poland's eleventh-biggest bank BGZ.

"We're looking at BGZ but I deny that we have any interest in Commerzbank," chief executive officer Javier Marin said at a news conference.

Santander, which reported a surge in profit but a sharp fall in net lending income on Thursday, already operates in Poland through its Bank Zachodni WBK unit.

