Santander Brasil CEO sees local loan market 'returning to normal'

SAO PAULO Jan 30 Local credit markets in Brazil are "returning to normal", with margins recovering from a decline in recent years and loan defaults receding, Jesús Zabalza, chief executive officer of Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Thursday.
