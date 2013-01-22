Santander Brasil to grow loan book 15 pct in 2013-chairman Botin

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
BRASILIA Jan 22 Banco Santander Brasil SA will likely grow its loan book by about 15 percent in 2013, the chairman of Spanish parent Banco Santander , Emilio Botin, said on Tuesday.
Botin also told reporters the bank will make between 4 billion reais ($2 billion) and 5 billion reais available for infrastructure financing in Brazil.
* Gemphire Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.3 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1yMht Further company coverage:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing