公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 02:44 BJT

Santander Brasil to grow loan book 15 pct in 2013-chairman Botin

BRASILIA Jan 22 Banco Santander Brasil SA will likely grow its loan book by about 15 percent in 2013, the chairman of Spanish parent Banco Santander , Emilio Botin, said on Tuesday.

Botin also told reporters the bank will make between 4 billion reais ($2 billion) and 5 billion reais available for infrastructure financing in Brazil.
