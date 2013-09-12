版本:
Santander chairman says bank has $10 bln for Brazil infrastructure

BRASILIA, Sept 12 Banco Santander Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday that the Spanish bank has $10 billion available to finance infrastructure projects in Brazil, much more than the approximately $2 billion he said the bank would make available in January.

Botin also told reporters that Santander expects loan book growth at its Brazil unit, Banco Santander Brasil SA , to be about 10 percent in 2013.

