Santander chairman says bank has $10 bln for Brazil infrastructure

BRIEF-G4S completes sale of G4S Youth Services
* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BRASILIA, Sept 12 Banco Santander Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday that the Spanish bank has $10 billion available to finance infrastructure projects in Brazil, much more than the approximately $2 billion he said the bank would make available in January.
Botin also told reporters that Santander expects loan book growth at its Brazil unit, Banco Santander Brasil SA , to be about 10 percent in 2013.
QUITO, April 3 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the conservative challenger asked for a recount as some supporters took to the streets in protest.
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)