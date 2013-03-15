Santander UK pays $4.2 mln golden hellos to two executives

LONDON, March 15 Spanish bank Santander
paid 2.8 million pounds ($4.2 million) in "golden hellos" to two
senior executives last year, an example of a practice many
investors want stamped out as part of corporate pay reforms.
Finance Director Stephen Jones, who joined in March 2012,
was paid 2.8 million pounds for last year, including 1.6 million
pounds to buy out deferred share awards he lost when he left
Barclays.
Santander UK's annual report, released on Friday, also
showed its highest paid senior executive below board level
received 2.5 million pounds last year, including 1.2 million to
buy out awards from a previous employer.
The executive was not named, but is likely to have been
Charlotte Hogg, head of retail distribution, who joined from
Experian in late 2011.
Some investors oppose any golden hellos, as they are paid
before any work has been done. Swiss bank UBS provoked
outrage on Thursday after it emerged it had welcomed its new
investment bank chief Andrea Orcel with a $26 million package.
"We don't agree to golden hellos but occasionally we will
agree to buy out historical accrued awards or bonuses that have
been earned," a spokesman for Santander said. He said it was
considered on an individual basis for top staff.
Santander UK said Chief Executive Ana Botin was paid 4
million pounds in 2012, down 3 percent on 2011. Santander
previously disclosed what she was paid across the group.
Santander plans to spin-off and float its UK arm, but
probably not until 2014 at the earliest. "The timing of this
will remain subject to market conditions and to the emergence of
a more positive outlook towards UK banks from investors," the
annual report said.
The bank wants to build an 8 percent market share in
corporate banking, from 5 percent now, and aims to have 4
million primary retail banking customers by 2015.