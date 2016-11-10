Santander Chile issues $185 million in bonds on Taiwanese market

SANTIAGO Nov 10 Banco Santander-Chile
issued $185 million in five-year bonds on the Taiwanese debt
market, the company said on Thursday, continuing its recent
trend of looking to international markets to raise debt.
In recent years, Banco Santander-Chile, Chile's largest
bank, has also turned to Australia, Switzerland, and mainland
China to raise debt, as well as the United States and the
domestic market.
The spread on the bonds is 120 basis points above the
three-month Libor rate, which the company said compares
favorably with the domestic market.
According to Santander-Chile, the bank is the first Chilean
company to issue bonds on the Taiwanese debt market.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay)